England's soccer success will boost consumer confidence - finance minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 13:39 IST
England's achievement in reaching the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship will further boost the rebound in consumer confidence, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

"I think the football just adds to it: consumer confidence has already returned to pre-crisis levels and things that make us feel good are good for the economy," he told BBC radio.

"Whether there is a bit of extra GDP at the end of it, so be it, that will be great this. But I will take the win over that, any day," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

