Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures tumble on growth worries, Chinese tech rout

Didi Global, whose app takedown by the Chinese government had sparked a recent selloff, fell 6.5%, while FAANG group of companies dropped between 0.9% to 1.7%. The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge, jumped 3.1 points to its highest level in over two weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:32 IST
US STOCKS-Futures tumble on growth worries, Chinese tech rout
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures fell more than 1% on Thursday as the growing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant cast doubts over an economic recovery, while a rout in Chinese technology stocks appeared to have spilled over. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic warned that a spike in the highly infectious variant could hamper a U.S. economic recovery.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting also showed that officials felt that an economic recovery still had a long way to go. U.S.-listed Chinese stocks tumbled in premarket trading, tracking steep losses in China and Hong Kong as investors feared more strict measures from Beijing on the technology sector.

E-commerce giant Alibaba Group fell 2.6%, while internet search engine Baidu shed 3.8%. Didi Global, whose app takedown by the Chinese government had sparked a recent selloff, fell 6.5%, while FAANG group of companies dropped between 0.9% to 1.7%.

The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge, jumped 3.1 points to its highest level in over two weeks. At 5:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 367 points, or 1.06%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 43.75 points, or 1.01% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 156.5 points, or 1.06%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021