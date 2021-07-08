Left Menu

Vietnam capital tightens restrictions to contain coronavirus

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 08-07-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:18 IST
Vietnam capital tightens restrictions to contain coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's capital city Hanoi on Thursday suspended public passenger transport services to and from 14 provinces impacted by the coronavirus and urged people to stay home and leave only when necessary.

The measures will be effective on Thursday evening, the government said in a statement. They come after the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter, announced strict curbs effective Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021