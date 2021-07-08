Vietnam capital tightens restrictions to contain coronavirus

Vietnam's capital city Hanoi on Thursday suspended public passenger transport services to and from 14 provinces impacted by the coronavirus and urged people to stay home and leave only when necessary.

The measures will be effective on Thursday evening, the government said in a statement. They come after the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter, announced strict curbs effective Friday.

