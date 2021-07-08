Centre allocates Rs 5,000 cr to Karnataka for Jal Jeevan Mission

Karnataka has been allocated Rs 5,000 crore for 2021-22 under the Jar Jeevan Mission, nearly a four-fold rise than the last fiscal, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday.

While approving the four-fold increase, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the state has made the provision of tap water supply in every rural household by 2023.

''The Union government has increased the central grant to Karnataka under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the year 2021-22 to Rs 5,008.79 crore, which was Rs 1,189.40 crore in 2020-21,'' the ministry said in a statement. The mission aims to provide tap water connections to every rural household by 2024. In Karnataka, out of 91.19 lakh households, 29.96 lakh households (32.86 per cent) have been provided with tap water connections. On August 15 2019, at the time of launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission, 24.51 lakh (26.88 per cent) households had tap water supply. In 22 months, only 5.44 lakh households in the state have been provided tap water connections. The state has planned to provide tap water connections to 25.17 lakh households in 2021-22, 17.93 lakh tap water connections in 2022-23 and the remaining 19.93 lakh tap water connections in 2023-24 to achieve tap water supply for every rural household, the ministry said. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in his letter to Shekhawat, has assured 100 per cent coverage with tap water connection to every household of the state by 2023. At the start of the mission in 2019, out of a total of 19.20 crore rural households in the country, only 3.23 crore (17 per cent) had tap water supply. During the last 22 months, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown disruptions, the Jal Jeevan Mission has been implemented with speed, and 4.42 crore households have been provided with piped connections, it said. With the increase in coverage by 23.36 per cent, presently 7.66 crore (40.5 per cent) rural households across the country have tap water supply. Goa, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry have achieved 100 per cent household connection in rural areas and has become 'Har Ghar Jal'.

