Left Menu

Risky FX rout raps pound to over 3-week lows vs. euro

"Cable had a tentative attempt to stay above $1.38 yesterday but has lost this level today as risk aversion dominates," said Roberto Cobo Garcia, FX strategist at BBVA. Adding to sterling's woes on the day was the European Central Bank's setting a new inflation target, which gave the euro a broad boost.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:20 IST
Risky FX rout raps pound to over 3-week lows vs. euro

Sterling on Thursday fell to its lowest against the euro in more than three weeks and eased further against the dollar amid a broader shakeout in FX markets that saw riskier currencies fall and safe havens gain. The pound took a beating along with other risk-correlated currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars that fell in the wake of minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting that confirmed its policymakers were moving towards tapering the central bank's asset purchases as soon as this year. "Cable had a tentative attempt to stay above $1.38 yesterday but has lost this level today as risk aversion dominates," said Roberto Cobo Garcia, FX strategist at BBVA.

Adding to sterling's woes on the day was the European Central Bank's setting a new inflation target, which gave the euro a broad boost. Sterling sank to 86.18 pence per euro by late afternoon trade, its lowest levels against the single currency since June 15.

"Sterling is also losing ground against the euro due to its higher-beta nature ahead of tomorrow’s set of UK macro releases," Garcia said, adding that industrial production and May’s monthly GDP may prove to be important for the pound's short-term direction. Against the dollar, sterling traded 0.3% lower on the day at $1.3758 by 1535 GMT.

Sterling has found some support this week on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England. But investors remain cautious as the government also warned that the number of coronavirus cases could climb as measures are relaxed.

British house prices saw their most widespread rises since 1988 last month, but fewer homes were put up for sale and buyer demand grew less quickly ahead of the end of a tax break on property purchases, an industry survey showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021