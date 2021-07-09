Two killed in road accident in Sultanpur

A truck rammed into a bus carrying laborers here, leaving two passengers dead and 12 injured, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the bus was going to Telangana from Nepal, SHO, Baldirai, Raja Ram Chowdhury, said.

Two persons identified as Mahendra Bhushal (15) and Prem (35) were killed on the spot.

The SHO said those traveling in the bus were laborers and a contractor was taking them to Telangana from Nepal.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

