Two killed in road accident in Sultanpur
PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 09-07-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A truck rammed into a bus carrying laborers here, leaving two passengers dead and 12 injured, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday when the bus was going to Telangana from Nepal, SHO, Baldirai, Raja Ram Chowdhury, said.
Advertisement
Two persons identified as Mahendra Bhushal (15) and Prem (35) were killed on the spot.
The SHO said those traveling in the bus were laborers and a contractor was taking them to Telangana from Nepal.
The injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Prem
- Mahendra Bhushal
- Raja Ram Chowdhury
- Baldirai
- Nepal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazil Supreme Court confirms ruling that judge was biased against Lula
Biden ousts housing finance chief after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
Shyam Metalics shares list with over 24 pc premium
Telangana Congress leader to tour state for installation of Ambedkar statue removed in Hyderabad
Telangana administers over 1.6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine on June 23