Left Menu

Two killed in road accident in Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 09-07-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:02 IST
Two killed in road accident in Sultanpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A truck rammed into a bus carrying laborers here, leaving two passengers dead and 12 injured, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the bus was going to Telangana from Nepal, SHO, Baldirai, Raja Ram Chowdhury, said.

Two persons identified as Mahendra Bhushal (15) and Prem (35) were killed on the spot.

The SHO said those traveling in the bus were laborers and a contractor was taking them to Telangana from Nepal.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021