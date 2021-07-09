Left Menu

Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 13:40 IST
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday declined by Rs 2 to Rs 2,772 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for July delivery fell by Rs 2, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 2,772 per quintal with an open interest of 48,090 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

