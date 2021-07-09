Hong Kong stocks post worst week in over 4 months on tech rout

Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday after eight straight sessions of falls, but marked their worst week in more than four months due to a tech rout fuelled by regulatory concerns.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.7% to 27,344.54, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6% to 9,885.42. ** For the week, HSI dropped 3.4% and HSCE slumped 5.1%, both posting their worst week since late February.

** The Hang Seng tech index hit a nine-month low before reversing course to end 1.5% higher, helped by bargain hunting. ** The index has tumbled more than 30% from a record high hit in mid-February, as Beijing stepped up regulatory pressure on the country's tech giants and platform companies.

** China's securities regulator is setting up a team to review plans by Chinese companies for initial public offerings (IPOs) abroad. ** On Wednesday, China's market regulator said it had fined a number of internet companies including Didi Chuxing, Tencent and Alibaba for failing to report earlier merger and acquisition deals for approval.

** That came after China's cyberspace regulator said on Sunday that it had ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering Didi Global Inc's app after finding that the ride-hailing giant had illegally collected users' personal data. ** Also weighing on sentiment were the latest headlines on Sino-U.S. tensions.

** The Biden administration is set as early as Friday to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told Reuters. ** Late on Wednesday, the S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell decided to remove more Chinese companies from their indices after an updated U.S. executive order barred domestic investment in firms with alleged ties to China's military.

