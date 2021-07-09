Left Menu

G20 to call for global tax deal to be finalized by October

Reuters | Venice | Updated: 09-07-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:54 IST
G20 finance ministers are to push for unresolved issues in a proposed global corporate tax overhaul to be ironed out by October and they urged holdouts to join the deal, according to the latest version of their statement from a meeting in Venice.

The statement, which two sources said was expected to be released without changes, said the ministers also endorsed a recent deal among 131 countries on taxation of multinationals' profits and setting a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

