LafargeHolcim rebranded as Holcim Group

Swiss building material major LafargeHolcim has been rebranded as Holcim Group and has unveiled a new brand identity for all the markets in which it operates.

It owns two leading Indian cement manufacturing companies — ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement.

The new group identity is uniting all its market brands and is committed to playing an essential role to accelerate our world's transition to a net-zero and inclusive future, a statement by Holcim Group said.

Holmium Chief Executive Officer Jan Jenisch said, ''Today marks a milestone for our company in our transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable solutions. Our world is changing in many ways, with population growth, urbanization and the climate challenge." Holcim Group is determined to play its part to accelerate low-carbon and circular construction to build a net-zero future and raise living standards for everyone.

''Our new Group identity sends a signal to the world that we are fully committed to building progress for people and the planet," he added.

The rebranded entity, Holcim Group has emerged as a global leader in green building solutions provider with a presence in 70 markets. It owns some leading brands in its sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cements, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge.

With its new identity launch Holcim is reinforcing its focus on making cities greener and infrastructure smarter to improve living standards around the world, with the world's broadest range of low carbon building materials.

''Becoming a net-zero company, Holcim puts sustainability at the core of its strategy and drives the circular economy, as a world leader in recycling. It is making its business smarter in a data-driven and agile way while fostering open innovation," it said.

Holcim Group India CEO and Ambuja Cements MD & CEO Neeraj Akhoury said: ''This new chapter in our global transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions is very relevant in India. Both Ambuja Cements and ACC have started their transformation journey to offer sustainable building materials and solutions in India.'' Earlier this year, Holcim's flagship green concrete brand ECOPact launched by ACC in India.

Both Ambuja Cements and ACC expect to consolidate their leadership in the Indian cement sector by further investing in Industry 4.0, which aims to make cement manufacturing more efficient through better plant optimization, higher plant availability and a safer working environment.