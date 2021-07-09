Left Menu

Maha: Man held for thefts in express trains of Konkan Rly

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-07-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 16:34 IST
Maha: Man held for thefts in express trains of Konkan Rly
A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing the belongings of passengers travelling in mail and express trains of Konkan Railways in Thane and Panvel sections of Maharashtra, the railway police said on Friday. The crime branch of the Thane Railway police has arrested the accused Nikhilkumar Narayana KP, a native of Kerala, for allegedly stealing purses, bags and mobile phones of passengers travelling on long distance trains on Konkan railway, senior inspector Gajendra Patil said.

The railway police had initiated a probe into several incidents of theft reported on mail and express trains and based on CCTV footage and technical inputs, they zeroed in on the accused, the official said.

Stolen items worth Rs 2.01 lakh, mostly mobile phones, were recovered from the accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway to find out if he had been involved in any more thefts.

