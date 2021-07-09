NCCC to meet assess developments in COVID-pandemic
The Council’s deliberations come towards the end of a two-week period during which the country has implemented Alert Level 4 of the coronavirus national state of disaster.
09-07-2021
The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will meet on Sunday to assess developments in the COVID-pandemic in the country and the national response to this challenge.
The Council meeting will be followed by meetings of the President's Coordinating Council and Cabinet.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)
