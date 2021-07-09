Left Menu

NCCC to meet assess developments in COVID-pandemic

The Council’s deliberations come towards the end of a two-week period during which the country has implemented Alert Level 4 of the coronavirus national state of disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-07-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 18:15 IST
NCCC to meet assess developments in COVID-pandemic
The Council meeting will be followed by meetings of the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will meet on Sunday to assess developments in the COVID-pandemic in the country and the national response to this challenge.

The Council's deliberations come towards the end of a two-week period during which the country has implemented Alert Level 4 of the coronavirus national state of disaster.

The Council meeting will be followed by meetings of the President's Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021