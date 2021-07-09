Antwerp invites logitics service providers in India

Chennai, July 9 (PTI): Logistics service providers in the country should look at setting up a hub at the Port of Antwerp, Belgium, to enhance connectivity with Europe, an official of Port Authority said on Friday.

The port can present itself as a venue for centralised stocking and distribution point for Indian maritime cargo exporters across Europe and the United Kingdom, said vice- president of the Authority (international relations) Luc Arnouts. He said this while taking part in an online conference ''Translating the India-EU Trade Enhancement and Connectivity Plan into Action'' organised by the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Port of Antwerp.

Arnouts urged logistics service providers to explore the idea of 'India hub at the Port of Antwerp'' to enable exporters in India to use the facility and emerge as reliable suppliers to their customers in Europe.

According to the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the conference was organised in the backdrop of India-EU leaders meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year.

