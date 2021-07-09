Left Menu

Antwerp invites logitics service providers in India

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-07-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 18:12 IST
Antwerp invites logitics service providers in India
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, July 9 (PTI): Logistics service providers in the country should look at setting up a hub at the Port of Antwerp, Belgium, to enhance connectivity with Europe, an official of Port Authority said on Friday.

The port can present itself as a venue for centralised stocking and distribution point for Indian maritime cargo exporters across Europe and the United Kingdom, said vice- president of the Authority (international relations) Luc Arnouts. He said this while taking part in an online conference ''Translating the India-EU Trade Enhancement and Connectivity Plan into Action'' organised by the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Port of Antwerp.

Arnouts urged logistics service providers to explore the idea of 'India hub at the Port of Antwerp'' to enable exporters in India to use the facility and emerge as reliable suppliers to their customers in Europe.

According to the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the conference was organised in the backdrop of India-EU leaders meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021