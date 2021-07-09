Left Menu

Sebi needs to act rationally in insider trading judgements:Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Friday asked Sebi to act rationally while dealing with insider trading judgements after the markets regulator barred one of its senior executives and Allegro Capital from the securities market for one year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 19:40 IST
Sebi needs to act rationally in insider trading judgements:Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
  • Country:
  • India

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Friday asked Sebi to act rationally while dealing with insider trading judgements after the markets regulator barred one of its senior executives and Allegro Capital from the securities market for one year. ''SEBI bars Allegro Capital, its CEO over insider trading in Biocon shares - Crazy logic. What does MSMF have to do with Biocon? The officer concerned needs to explain her convoluted hypothesis. SEBI needs to act rationally in insider trading judgements,'' Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted.

Mazumdar-Shaw's tweet came after Sebi barred Allegro Capital and one of its senior executives from the securities market for one year in a case related to alleged insider trading activities in the shares of Biocon.

Besides, the market watchdog has directed them to disgorge wrongful gains along with interest. The amount would be more than Rs 24 lakh.

Allegro Capital and its director as well as major shareholder Kunal Ashok Kashyap have been fined Rs 10 lakh each, according to an order by Sebi dated July 8.

They also have to jointly and severally disgorge Rs 24,68,751 along with an interest of 12 per cent per annum from January 19, 2018, till the date of actual payment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021