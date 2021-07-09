Business brief
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has signed a pact with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and AIC STPINEXT Initiatives to support start-ups across the country under its Baroda Startup Banking programme.
Under the programme, 15 dedicated start-up branches are operational across the major start-up hubs such as Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore and Kochi, among others, the bank said in a statement.
