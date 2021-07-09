Business brief

Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has signed a pact with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and AIC STPINEXT Initiatives to support start-ups across the country under its Baroda Startup Banking programme.

Under the programme, 15 dedicated start-up branches are operational across the major start-up hubs such as Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore and Kochi, among others, the bank said in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)