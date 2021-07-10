Europe's drug regulator has found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna , it said, stressing that the benefits of the shots outweighed any risks. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* COVID-19 is probably only a forerunner of increasingly dangerous pandemics in the future and governments need to find $75 billion over the next 5 years to prepare for them, a panel of experts told finance ministers of the Group of 20 rich countries. * The Dutch government reimposed curbs on nightclubs, music festivals and restaurants.

* France's health regulator recommended that vaccinations should be made compulsory without delay for all health workers. * Spain's Canary Islands and its Mediterranean region of Valencia have asked the government to bring back curfews.

* Russia recorded around 428,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to May this year during the pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the state statistics service on Friday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Having escaped the worst when the pandemic erupted last year, Southeast Asia is now suffering dramatic rises in deaths and cases, while vaccination shortfalls and highly contagious variants derail containment efforts. * North Korea has rejected planned shipments of AstraZeneca's vaccine that were being organised under the global COVAX distribution scheme due to concerns over side effects, a South Korean think-tank said.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for U.S. schools reopening in the fall, recommending masking indoors for everyone who is not fully vaccinated and three feet of distance within classrooms.

* Canada has not received a request to approve a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and it is currently studying the vaccine's duration of protection. * Cuba's drug regulator granted emergency approval of the Abdala vaccine, which is already being deployed on the Caribbean island nation.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Construction of a new plant in Senegal to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines is expected to begin later this year, and the facility should produce 25 million doses per month by the end of 2022, the financiers of the project said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The benefits of mRNA vaccines outweigh the very small risk they might cause heart inflammation, an advisory panel of the World Health Organization said.

* Pfizer and partner BioNTech plan to ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose of its vaccine. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Treasury yields were extending their rise on Friday, while U.S. stocks hit new highs, mimicking gains in European equities, as markets relaxed a bit over fears of a slowing pace of economic recovery from COVID-19. * Shortages of materials and "difficulties in hiring" are holding back the U.S. economic recovery and have driven a "transitory" bout of inflation, the Federal Reserve said.

* Britain's post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in May despite a relaxation of social-distancing rules, data showed. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Federico Maccioni; Edited by Alex Richardson and Maju Samuel)

