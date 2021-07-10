U.S.'s Yellen says global tax deal good for all
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday that a global corporate tax deal was good for all governments and would help raise tax revenues by ending a race to the bottom on countries competing to cut corporate tax rates.
At a joint news conference with Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz she said that was not essential that every country was on board, but added that concerns from holdout countries will try to be addressed in coming months.
