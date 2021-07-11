Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser says U.S. blacklisting will not have substantial impact
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-07-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 14:15 IST
Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co said on Sunday that its inclusion on an U.S. economic blacklist will not have a substantial impact on the company.
Inclusion in the U.S. entity list will not have a substantial impact on the company's research and production, nor any impact on its products and services, the company said in a statement posted on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
