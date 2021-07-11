Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser says U.S. blacklisting will not have substantial impact

Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co said on Sunday that its inclusion on an U.S. economic blacklist will not have a substantial impact on the company.

Inclusion in the U.S. entity list will not have a substantial impact on the company's research and production, nor any impact on its products and services, the company said in a statement posted on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

