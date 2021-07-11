SpiceJet to start 8 new flights connecting MP from Friday: Scindia
- Country:
- India
SpiceJet will start eight new flights connecting Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra and Gujarat from Friday onwards, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday.
"Good news for Madhya Pradesh! Starting 8 new flights from July 16 onwards via SpiceJet: Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior; Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior; Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur; Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad," the minister said on Twitter.
"The Civil Aviation Ministry & the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN to greater heights!" he added.
Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat: Woman cop booked, male constable held in bribery case
Gujarat reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, three fatalities, 352 recoveries
Shipping bodies MASSA, MUI seek dedicated seafarers' pavilion at NMHC, Gujarat
Sudan to cut government spending, increase social spending
PM Modi inaugurates Zen Garden, Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad, elaborates on his vision of creating Mini-Japan in Gujarat