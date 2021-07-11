Left Menu

SpiceJet to start 8 new flights connecting MP from Friday: Scindia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 14:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
SpiceJet will start eight new flights connecting Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra and Gujarat from Friday onwards, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday.

"Good news for Madhya Pradesh! Starting 8 new flights from July 16 onwards via SpiceJet: Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior; Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior; Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur; Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad," the minister said on Twitter.

"The Civil Aviation Ministry & the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN to greater heights!" he added.

Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

