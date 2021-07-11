Left Menu

Vistadome rail coaches offer breathtaking view of Western Ghats

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 15:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The South Western Railway has introduced two luxurious Vistadome coaches on day Express trains, offering a 180-degree panoramic view of the scenic western ghats to the passengers.

According to Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway, Aneesh Hegde, this train route traverses through the Western Ghats, specifically the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Ghat section.

''The section is scenic, offers breathtaking glimpses of mountains, valleys, gorges, and greenery. The region abounds in monsoon with even more beautiful scenery,'' he added.

Hegde said the train will have two vista dome coaches with each coach having a seating capacity of 44.

Seats are rotatable 180 degrees whereas the wide and large windows will offer a clear close-up view to the passengers.

The Vistadome coach has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on the LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch platform/technology).

There are glass rooftops that offer views of the sky to the passengers.

These rooftops have anti-glare screens too, the SWR CPRO said.

The coach is equipped with CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, LED display, oven, and refrigerator, mini pantry, multi-tiered steel luggage shelves, mobile charging socket on each seat, 'content-on-demand viewable by passengers, the officer said.

He added that the coach is equipped with automatic sliding doors and bio-toilets.

''The seats have foldable snack tables, similar to that in aircraft.

The coaches are also equipped with a GPS-based public- address system and Braille signage to assist 'Divyang' (visually challenged) passengers.

There is also a space, sort of lounge, provided at the far end of the coach with a large viewing window,'' Hegde said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

