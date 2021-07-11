Revolt Motors begins delivering new batch of electric bikes to customers

RattanIndia-backed EV maker Revolt Motors on Sunday said it has commenced delivery of the new batch of its electric bikes to customers.

The bikes are being dispatched to the customers in various parts of the country from its greenfield (new) manufacturing plant at Manesar in Haryana, the company said in a statement.

These first set of deliveries come in after the company received overwhelming response to its sales bookings, it stated.

Revolt Motors recently opened bookings for its flagship bike RV 400. However, it had to pause the bookings as the bike got sold out within few hours of opening its bookings, the company said adding that there has always been a ''huge demand'' for the flagship model bike RV400 from buyers from the cities it operates from.

The company has its presence in six cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. ''Revolt is dispatching this batch of bikes within a few days of bookings. The company is completely focused on delivering these motorcycles in the shortest possible time to its customers,'' said Anjali Rattan, business chairman, RattanIndia Enterprises. To promote ease for customers and provide them complete visibility of the deliveries, the company is providing VOLT (Vehicle OnLine Tracking ) facility to its customers, she added.

The company said it has been working at a feverish pace to deliver on these bookings and this batch of RV400s has been dispatched for delivery to the eagerly waiting customers.

The RV400 comes with a 3.24-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that offers 72 volts power, a top range of 150 km on a single charge while offering a top speed of 85 kilometre per hour (kmph).

The battery pack comes in with a warranty of 8 years or 1,50,000 km and free maintenance for three years or 30,000 km, along with product warranty for five years or 75,000 km.

The Revolt RV300 has a 1.5-kW motor with a 2.7-kW battery pack. Its key features include internet and cloud-connected features and MyRevolt App.

According to Revolt Motors, due to the rising fuel prices and updated FAME-II policy, there is a remarkable interest in electric vehicles across India.

As a booster to promote EV usage, state governments are giving added benefits, it added.

The Gujarat government recently announced added benefits for EV buyers, which has made the Revolt motorcycle buyers avail benefits of up to Rs 20,000 in Gujarat. Similarly, Delhi gives direct benefit of Rs 16,400 for e-bike buyers, as per the statement.

Revolt Motors MD Rahul Sharma said, ''The company is delighted to hand over the e-bikes to the customers in a short time.'' The company is working to expand its production capacities even further in order to reduce the booking to delivery time cycles, he said.

