Chinese firm says to provide Taiwan with 10 mln COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 11-07-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 18:59 IST
China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, the Chinese sales agent for Germany's BioNTech SE, said on Sunday it had signed a deal to provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan.

The company has agreed to provide the vaccines via its Hong Kong subsidiary to Taiwan chipmaker TSMC and the charity foundation of Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of contract electronics maker Foxconn.

