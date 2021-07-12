Left Menu

Tiger Shroff - Now the face and brand ambassador for GreatWhite Global Pvt.Ltd.

With a passion for perfection, distinguished moves, international style, timeless elegance and an eye for edgy creations, Tigers personality and traits reflect that of GreatWhite as a company.Commenting on the association, Tiger Shroff said Passion, excellence and trust are the principles which I strongly value.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 10:20 IST
Tiger Shroff - Now the face and brand ambassador for GreatWhite Global Pvt.Ltd.
  • Country:
  • India

A GREAT ACTOR. A GREAT GO-GETTER. A GREAT HUMAN BEING.

MUMBAI, India, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreatWhite is proud to unveil its new marketing campaign, in association with one of India's finest youth icons and actors. With a passion for perfection, distinguished moves, international style, timeless elegance and an eye for edgy creations, Tiger's personality and traits reflect that of GreatWhite as a company.

Commenting on the association, Tiger Shroff said: ''Passion, excellence and trust are the principles which I strongly value. I always strive to achieve that little bit extra which makes my performance great. GreatWhite as a brand believes in achieving a level of greatness in their products, I am very honoured to be a part of the GreatWhite world.'' On having Tiger Shroff as a brand ambassador for India, UAE and Africa, Hemang Shah, Managing Director, GreatWhite Global, said: ''It is great to have Tiger Shroff on board. He is young, dynamic and has a great future, his personality and values strongly resonate with the GreatWhite brand. We are looking forward to the association and are sure that his presence will take our brands to higher levels.'' Here's to doing great things together through trust, quality and innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571402/GreatWhite_Tiger_Shroff.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021