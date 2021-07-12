Left Menu

Walmart's Flipkart raises $3.6 billion in funding, SoftBank back as investor

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 12:08 IST
Walmart Inc-owned Indian online retailer Flipkart said on Monday it has raised $3.6 billion in a round of funding, after which it will be valued at $37.6 billion.

The funding was led by investors GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Walmart. It also attracted investments from sovereign funds DisruptAD, Qatar Investment Authority, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc.-backed Antara Capital among others.

Japan's SoftBank, which sold its roughly 20% stake in the e-commerce firm to Walmart in 2018, has returned as a shareholder.

