Dr Batra's launches India's first bio-engineered hairfall treatment

MUMBAI, India, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Batra's, the leaders in natural and homeopathic hairfall treatments, introduces a first-of-its-kind non-invasive natural plant-based Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment - Dr Batra's New Hair. Combining homeopathy and biological growth factors, this bio-engineered, FDA approved hairfall solution is guaranteed to give patients visible results in just six sessions.

Commenting on the launch of Dr Batra's New Hair, Dr. Akshay Batra, Managing Director, Dr Batra's Healthcare and the 1st and only Indian to be elected President of the Trichological Society, London, said, ''Dr Batra's has always valued our patients and their feedback. We wanted to bring our patients a treatment program that would meet their needs i.e. scientifically proven visible and long lasting results in the quickest possible time period. The fact that this bio-engineered therapy is natural, non-invasive and painless, reemphasis our promise to always put our patients first.'' https://www.drbatras.com/images/DrAkshayBatra.jpg https://www.drbatras.com/images/press-release/drb-new-hair.jpg Benefits of Dr Batra's New Hair For the first time in India, hairfall patients will now get access to a bio-engineered hair follicle treatment that stimulates hair follicles for new hair growth and thickens existing hair. This non-invasive and painless hair regrowth solution also treats dandruff and decreases hair loss using plant plasma that possesses a variety of growth factors and proteins similar to ensure accelerated hair growth in the fastest possible duration.

According to clinical studies conducted on 1,000 patients, 83% showed significant reduction in hairfall, a marked increase in hair volume, improvement in the thickness of each individual hair shaft and a continued increase in the density of the hair even after a year of treatment.

With plant plasma polypeptide with growth factors, copper tripeptide, thymisine and essential vitamins, minerals and amino acids, 'Dr Batra's New Hair' consists of a 5-step treatment regime specially created by the team of homeopathic trichologists at Dr Batra's. This cutting edge, technologically advanced process can be conducted while the hair cycle is in the hair loss or Telogen phase and thereby reduces the loss of hair faster.

This treatment is best suited to patients with busy and hectic schedules who will notice visible results in just 6 sessions. Patients can now avail of a special introductory offer of upto 15% off for this comprehensive treatment regime. To know more, you can call us on 9167791677.

About Dr Batra's Healthcare With over 200 clinics in around 150 cities across 7 countries including India, UK, Estonia, UAE and Greece, Dr Batra's Homeopathy Clinics has over 400 doctors including skin specialists, hair specialists and experienced homeopathic doctors. Dr Batra's has treated over 1 million patients and been recognised as an 'Icon of Indigenous Excellence in Healthcare' by The Economic Times. Dr Batra's specializes in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Child and Women's Health, Mental Health, Sexual Health and Weight Management ailments including Hair loss, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health, Weight Management, Infertility and Male Infertility. Follow us on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrBatrasHealthcare Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrBatrasHealth YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCATPyDDMOHta9u8ffsRtt5A Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbatras_healthcare/?hl=en Source: Journal of Cosmetic and Laser Surgery: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/figure/10.1080/14764172.2018.14399658 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846836/Dr_Batra_s_Homeopathy_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

