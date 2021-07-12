Left Menu

Amplus Solar solarises Prez Kovind's parental home in UP

Rooftop solar, especially in the residential segment, is an ideal solution for a country like India where land is scarce and expensive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 20:16 IST
Energy firm Amplus Solar on Monday said its residential venture 'HomeSpace' has successfully solarised President Ram Nath Kovind's parental home 'Milan Kendra' in UP.

The residence located at village Paraunkh, about 80 kilometres from Kanpur, is now powered by a 5 kilowatt (kW) solar plant set up on its rooftop, Amplus Solar said in a statement.

''HomeScape, the residential venture of India's leading distributed energy company Amplus Solar, has successfully solarised 'Milan Kendra', parental home of the President Ram Nath Kovind where President Kovind was born,'' it said.

The solar plant was gifted by HomeScape to support the government's vision and initiatives to promote solar. It was installed just prior to President Kovind's Rail Yatra to his parental village for the inauguration of Milan Kendra recently, it said.

''Rooftop solar, especially in the residential segment, is an ideal solution for a country like India where land is scarce and expensive. Installing solar at 'Milan Kendra' has been an honour for us at Amplus Solar. We are certain this will surely raise awareness and provide a much-needed impetus to the residential solar segment,'' Sanjeev Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Amplus Solar, said.

The solar plant was installed within a single day by the HomeScape team with the assistance of the Discom (Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam), Uttar Power Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) and the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (UP PWD), it said.

The plant will generate a total of 1,72,500 kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity.

