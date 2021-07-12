Left Menu

1 dead, 14 injured as bus hits scooter, rams tree in Punjab

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:22 IST
A 30-year-old man died and 14 people were injured when a bus hit a two-wheeler and rammed a roadside tree near a village on Monday evening, police said.

Sukhjinder Singh was on his scooter when the private passenger vehicle hit him near Rampur village, around 28 km from here, on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road, they said.

The man succumbed to injuries at a government hospital, the police said.

The bus was going to Tanda from Hoshiarpur, they said, adding that injured passengers of the vehicle were sent to a private hospital.

