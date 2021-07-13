Greensill Capital paid David Cameron salary of over $1 million a year -FT
Collapsed finance group Greensill Capital paid a salary of more than $1 million a year to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Cameron received the salary for his part-time advisory role, which included an attempt to secure government funds for the ailing company, the newspaper said https://on.ft.com/3e9SvUf.
Cameron was contracted to work 25 days a year as an adviser to the board and earned the equivalent of more than $40,000 a day, according to the newspaper.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
