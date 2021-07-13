Left Menu

Dibrugarh gets new flight to Imphal

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 13-07-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 09:36 IST
Dibrugarh gets new flight to Imphal
  • Country:
  • India

Dibrugarh in eastern Assam is now connected with Manipur capital Imphal with the commencement of a new flight.

Indigo flight 6E 7948 will connect Kolkata and Imphal with Dibrugarh, daily. It will take around 1 hour and 15 minutes to reach Imphal from Dibrugarh.

The domestic carrier started the flight on Monday under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), an official statement said.

Dibrugarh already has flights to Agartala (Tripura) and Dimapur (Nagaland), besides Guwahati.

This is the third flight under the RCS to start its operations from Dibrugarh.

The increase in the number of flights along with connections to various destinations is making Dibrugarh an aviation hub, said Airport Director R Awasthi.

At present, there are nine flights departing from Dibrugarh airport, which handles around 1,200 Passengers every day, he said.

''And we are optimistic that once the restrictions are lifted, the airport will reach its pre-COVID level air traffic growth,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021