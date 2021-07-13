Left Menu

5 members of marriage party die as car collides with truck in UP's Jaunpur

Five members of a marriage party including two brothers died here as their car collided head on with a truck Tuesday morning, officials said.They said the accident, which also left a youth injured, occurred near the Trilochan Makra Bypass under the Jalalpur police station area.

Five members of a marriage party including two brothers died here as their car collided head-on with a truck Tuesday morning, officials said.

They said the accident, which also left a youth injured, occurred near the Trilochan Makra Bypass under the Jalalpur police station area.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, who was present at the spot, said the deceased was from Banki village under Sikrara police station. ''They had gone to Chandauli district for a marriage function on Monday. Today, when the marriage party was returning, the car carrying some members collided head-on with a truck near Trilochan Makra Bypass around 6.00 am, killing five people including two brothers, on the spot. One youth was also injured,'' he told PTI. The injured youth has been sent to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Officials said the badly damaged car had to be cut open to retrieve the five bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Hausa Prasad (54), Nankai Singh (45), Anugrah Pratap Singh (17), Chhotu Singh (17), and Prabhu Dev (14), while Rajveer Singh (18) has been seriously injured.

Anugrah Pratap Singh and Prabhu Dev are brothers. Police have taken the bodies into custody.

