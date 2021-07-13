Left Menu

28-year-old man run over by train in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 13-07-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 13:12 IST
A 28-year-old man was run over by a train near Sanwara railway station here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night.

Anil Kumar Bharti, a resident of Hajauli village, was run over by Intercity Express near Sanwara railway station here.

The body has been sent for postmortem, the police added.

