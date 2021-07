BRIEF-National Australia Bank Confirms Discussions With Citigroup

National Australia Bank Ltd: * NAB CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS WITH CITIGROUP

* CONFIRMS IT IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CITIGROUP ABOUT POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF ITS AUSTRALIAN CONSUMER BUSINESS * REGULARLY ASSESSES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACQUIRE BUSINESSES THAT SUPPORT ITS GROWTH STRATEGY IN CORE BANKING MARKETS

* WILL UPDATE MARKET FURTHER IF AND WHEN APPROPRIATE * THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THESE DISCUSSIONS WILL LEAD TO A TRANSACTION Source text https://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/displayAnnouncement.do?display=pdf&idsId=02394987 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)

