Left Menu

Russia's RDIF, India's SII to produce Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Serum Institute of India (SII) announced plans on Tuesday to start producing Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India in September. Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 67 countries globally with a total population of over 3.5 billion people, RDIF added.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-07-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 13:30 IST
Russia's RDIF, India's SII to produce Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Serum Institute of India (SII) announced plans on Tuesday to start producing Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India in September. Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which is promoting the vaccine globally, said the plan was to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine per year in India, the leading production hub for Sputnik V.

SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has already received cell and vector samples from Russia's Gamaleya Centre, RDIF said. "With their import approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the cultivation process has begun," RDIF said in a statement.

Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF's CEO, said he expected the first batches of the vaccine to be produced in the coming months. Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 67 countries globally with a total population of over 3.5 billion people, RDIF added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021