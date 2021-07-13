HMSI commences deliveries of 2021 Gold Wing Tour in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has commenced deliveries of its flagship model 2021 Gold Wing Tour in the country.

Following all COVID-19 protocols and ensuring the safety of customers, the deliveries have commenced through the company's exclusive premium retail outlets – Honda BigWing Topline in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Indore (Madhya Pradesh).

''We are glad to witness an overwhelming response for the machine that has always been a legend. This in itself is a testimony to the evolution of premium-motorcycle demand scenario as well as customer's trust in brand Honda,'' HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement The 1,833cc bike comes with various features like 1,833cc engine, Honda selectable torque control (HSTC), integrated starter generator (ISG), idling stop (on the DCT option) and hill Start Assist (HSA).

The manual transmission trim is priced at Rs 37.2 lakh while the automatic variant is tagged at Rs 39.16 lakh (ex-showroom Gurgaon).

