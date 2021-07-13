Left Menu

Ennoventure raises Rs 37 crore from Fenice Investment Group

The company provides technology to track and tracing of products and identifying counterfeit items.The fund will be used for expanding the team. We will be expanding the technology team and business development teams in the US and Europe market as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 15:33 IST
Ennoventure raises Rs 37 crore from Fenice Investment Group
  • Country:
  • India

US-based startup Ennoventure on Tuesday announced to have raised around Rs 37 crore from Fenice Investment Group, which it plans to leverage for growth of business in India. The company provides technology to track and tracing of products and identifying counterfeit items.

''The fund will be used for expanding the team. We will be expanding the technology team and business development teams in the US and Europe market as well. In the US and Europe it may not be purely counterfeit but an interactive feature also. It will be more of connected packaging,'' Ennoventure co-founder Padmakumar Nair said. The company has a research and development team in India. ''We have primarily entered in India only. All our customers are in India. We are working with some of the biggest FMCG and pharma companies. Some of their products retail in billions of units. India is a key market for us in the immediate and foreseeable future, the funding will help us to reach out to a large number of organizations,'' Nair said. Ennoventure has 25 member team of which 90 per cent work in the technology team. The company plans to double the workforce to 50 by using the fund that it has raised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021