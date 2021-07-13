Left Menu

Aluminium futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:01 IST
Aluminium futures fall on low demand
  India

Aluminium prices on Tuesday fell 15 paise to Rs 198.30 per kg in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in July declined 15 paise, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 198.30 per kg in 2,582 lots Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly kept aluminium prices lower here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

