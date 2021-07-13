Left Menu

EU approves economic recovery plans of Italy, France, Spain

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 16:18 IST
Image Credit: Pexels
European Union finance ministers approved on Tuesday investment plans of 12 states, including Italy, Spain, and France, paving the way for the first disbursements of grants and loans from the bloc to boost recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Ministers in Brussels gave their green light to the plans - also by Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovakia - an EU statement said.

It was the first batch of approvals of national investment programs under the EU recovery plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

