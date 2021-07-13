Left Menu

Maha: Raigad gets over 1,300mm rains since Jun 1

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 16:29 IST
Maha: Raigad gets over 1,300mm rains since Jun 1
Raigad district in Maharashtra has received 1318.09 millimetres of rainfall since June 1, which is 41.94 per cent of the yearly average rainfall, an official said on Tuesday.

In a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Tuesday, Tala got 239 mm of rainfall, followed by 204 mm in Murud, 197 mm in Mangaon and 123 mm in Alibag among others, while Mahad taluka received the lowest at 70 mm, he added.

On Monday, the district received heavy rainfall, with Murud getting 346 mm in a span of 24 hours, leaving Kharikwada, Nandgaon, Usroli, Borli, User and Aadad villages flooded, leading to the evacuation of 500 people from these areas to safer places, he said.

A man identified as Vijay Chavan died in Ekdara village after a minor bridge collapsed on Alibag-Murud road, while one Aditya Kadam fell into Chambhar Khind valley, bordering Mahad and Mangaon talukas, and died en route to a hospital in Mumbai for treatment, the official informed.

