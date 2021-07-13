Left Menu

Naveen Pandey appointed as CEO of UNIBIC Foods

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-07-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 17:19 IST
Naveen Pandey appointed as CEO of UNIBIC Foods
  • Country:
  • India

UNIBIC Foods, a leading FMCG company on Tuesday announced the appointment of Naveen Pandey as its Chief Executive Officer.

The company said in a statement that Pandey would be responsible for leading the strategic direction and growth journey of UNIBIC Foods.

Pandey, an alumnus of IIM-Indore, commands over two decades of senior management experience in the Indian FMCG space and has had successful stints with corporate giants such as PepsiCo and Asian Paints, the company said.

Before joining UNIBIC he was the Head of Maricos New Foods Business Unit, where he led the startup team to launch category defining products such as Saffola Honey, Saffola Mealmaker and Immuniveda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021