MP: Four killed, five injured in road accident in Ratlam

A case has been registered against the driver of the container truck, who was also injured in the accident and is undergoing treament, he said.

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 13-07-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were killed and five others injured when a container truck collided with a pick-up vehicle and a tractor in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday evening, when one of the tyres of the truck burst, causing it to collide with a pick-up vehicle and a tractor, on a bypass road, Salakhedi police post in-charge Mukesh Sastiya said. Three occupants of the pick-up vehicle and one person from the tractor died in the collision, while two persons, who were critically injured, were sent to Indore and Vadodara in Gujarat for treatment, the official said. The passengers in the pick-up vehicle were travelling from Pune (Maharashtra) to Bhatinda (Punjab) when this accident occurred, he said, adding that the deceased were men in the age group of 20 to 45 years. A case has been registered against the driver of the container truck, who was also injured in the accident and is undergoing treament, he said.

