UPDATE 1-U.S. warns businesses of heightened risks of links to China's Xinjiang

The U.S. government warned businesses of heightened risks involving supply chain and investment links to China's Xinjiang region on Tuesday, citing forced labor and human rights abuses there and elsewhere in China.

"Given the severity and extent of these abuses, businesses and individuals that do not exit supply chains, ventures, and/or investments connected to Xinjiang could run a high risk of violating U.S. law," the State Department said in a statement. The new notice updates a Xinjiang supply chain business advisory issued on July 1, 2020, and was issued by the State, Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security and Labor departments, as well as the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Advertisement

The advisory said China's government continues "horrific abuses" in Xinjiang and elsewhere "targeting Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and ethnic Kyrgyz who are predominantly Muslim, and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups." The move follows an action on Friday when the Biden administration added 14 Chinese companies and other entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang.

China denies accusations of abuse in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)