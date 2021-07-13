Left Menu

Italy approves GSK-Vir antibody to treat COVID-19

The therapy, named Sotrovimab, can be distributed until Jan. 31, 2022, it said, adding the authorisations for all the other monoclonal treatments already in use in the country had also been extended to the same date. Antibody treatments are designed to decrease the severity of COVID-19 among patients diagnosed with the infection.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:26 IST
Italy approves GSK-Vir antibody to treat COVID-19
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy approved the temporary distribution of a coronavirus antibody treatment by Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S. company Vir Biotechnology , the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The therapy, named Sotrovimab, can be distributed until Jan. 31, 2022, it said, adding the authorisations for all the other monoclonal treatments already in use in the country had also been extended to the same date.

Antibody treatments are designed to decrease the severity of COVID-19 among patients diagnosed with the infection. Rome has approved monoclonal antibody therapies from Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

At the end of May, the European Union's drug regulator backed the use of Sotrovimab to treat patients who are at risk of severe disease and do not need supplemental oxygen above the age of 12. It is up to individual member states to decide whether to use it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021