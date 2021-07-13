Left Menu

Commerce ministry extends time limit for filing claims under TMA scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:41 IST
Commerce ministry extends time limit for filing claims under TMA scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry on Tuesday extended the time limit for filing claims under the Transport Marketing Assistance (TMA) scheme for specified agricultural products.

In March 2019, the government had announced the scheme for providing financial assistance for transport and marketing of agricultural products to boost exports of such commodities to certain countries in Europe and North America.

Under the TMA plan, the government reimburses a certain portion of freight charges and provides assistance for marketing of agricultural produce.

''The claims for assistance under the TMA scheme for the quarters ending on March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 can be filed up to September 30, 2021,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

DGFT comes under the commerce ministry.

The scheme covers freight and marketing assistance for export by air as well as sea (both normal and refrigerated cargo).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021