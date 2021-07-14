Maha EV Policy to accelerate electric vehicle adoption

RattanIndia-backed EV maker Revolt Motors has welcomed the new Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy, saying its implementation, in addition to the FAME II incentives, will accelerate the process of EV adoption in the state.

Moreover, the increased subsidy being offered under the new scheme will make EV motorcycles more affordable and accessible to consumers, Revolt Motors said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Separately, credit ratings agency ICRA said that given the state's sizeable contribution to overall vehicle sales in India, the policy's allocation towards demand incentive (including early-bird discount) is a major positive.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra government unveiled its new EV policy with an aim of making electric vehicles achieve 10 per cent share of total registrations by 2025, among others.

The new policy, which has updated the one announced in 2018, was released by Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Ashish Singh and state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, among others.

As per the Policy, the state government targets to achieve 10 per cent penetration of EVs as new vehicle registrations by 2025, as well as 25 per cent EV adoption in public transport and last-mile delivery vehicles in six key cities -- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik, by 2025.

Besides, it also aims to have an all-electric fleet in government vehicles starting from April 2022. Also, under the policy, the government will offer incentives to set up 2,500 charging stations in key cities and major highways in the state through subsidy incentives.

New real estate projects will be mandated to set up EV charging ready parking sites, according to the state's New EV policy.

Maharashtra was one of the first states where Revolt started its sales in February last year, the company said, adding that it is fast scaling up its sales dealership network in the state in the wake of huge demand.

According to Revolt, the state government will pay Rs 10,000 per bike as incentive in Maharashtra. Customers buying an e-bike before December 31, 2021 will get additional early-bird incentives of Rs 15,000 on top of Rs 10,000 regular incentive, thereby making total incentives of Rs 25,000.

This is over and above the FAME II incentive for EV manufacturers recently announced by the central government which amounts to Rs 48,000 per bike in case of Revolt, it said, adding, combining these incentives it would mean incentives of at least Rs 64,000 per bike sold by Revolt in Maharashtra.

In addition, EV bikes will be exempted from road tax and registration charges which will further boost customer savings. Also, the petrol two-wheeler owners changing to EVs bikes will get Rs 7,000 as scrappage incentive.

''The implementation of Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2021, in addition to the FAME II incentive, will accelerate the process of EV adoption in the state. The increased subsidy being offered under the new scheme will make EV motorcycles more affordable and accessible to consumers,'' the company said.

The Maharashtra government's EV policy is another step towards achieving faster penetration of EVs in India, ICRA said in a statement.

''In line with other states, the Maharashtra government has also unveiled its EV policy. The state government has proposed to set aside Rs 930 crore over the next four years to promote adoption of EVs and create necessary charging infrastructure in the state,'' said Shamsher Dewan, Group Head and Vice President for Corporate Sector Ratings at ICRA Ltd.

Stating that the budget will be funded through a combination of green cess levied on registration of old vehicles as well as fuel cess, ICRA said, ''given the state's sizeable contribution to overall vehicle sales in India, the policy's allocation towards demand incentive (including early bird discount) is a major positive.'' Combination of various benefits offered under the policy will help in reducing the price-gap between EVs and ICE significantly, especially for electric two and three wheelers, it said.

The policy also favours considerable adoption of e-buses in key cities across the state, ICRA added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)