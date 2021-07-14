Herbalife Nutrition is the Official Nutrition Partner of Team India to Tokyo 2021

Herbalife Nutrition, the leading global nutrition company is the 'Official Nutrition Partner of Team India' for Tokyo 2021. Herbalife Nutrition's selection to be the 'Official Nutrition Partner of the Indian Team is a testament to the importance of science-based nutrition in competitive performance.

Commenting on the partnership, Ajay Khanna, Vice President & India Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition said, ''As a company at the forefront of developing sports nutrition and working successfully with teams and athletes around the world, we are proud to be the nutrition partner in support of Team India. We look forward to bringing our knowledge and expertise in sports nutrition to the team and are confident they will achieve huge success in Tokyo 2021.'' Commenting on this association, Mr. Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said, ''Herbalife Nutrition is an ideal partner for Team India as they have a key understanding of the specific nutritional needs of high-performance athletes. The synergy between Herbalife Nutrition and Indian Olympic Association creates a sporting platform that leverages science-based nutrition and expertise to optimize performance and well-being.'' Over 100 Indian athletes and sportspersons, including Mary Kom and Manika Batra, are scheduled to represent India in Tokyo 2021 in an array of competitive sports including boxing, table tennis, badminton, track and field athletics, wrestling, hockey, tennis, fencing, archery, and shooting. Fans and athletes around the world are waiting for the mega sporting event to kick off later this month.

About Herbalife: Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

