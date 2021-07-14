Left Menu

Eurozone bond yields edge higher, the spotlight turns to Powell

"It'll be interesting to see his (Powell's) response to the latest CPI report, particularly since markets responded by moving up the pace of future Fed hikes," said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid. In early trade, most 10-year bond yields in the euro area were 1-2 basis points higher on the day.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 12:43 IST
Eurozone bond yields edge higher, the spotlight turns to Powell
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ecb)

Government borrowing costs in the euro area nudged up on Wednesday as weakness in U.S. Treasuries and looming supply from Germany weighed on the market. Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday following demand for a $24 billion sale of 30-year bonds, which came after data showed inflation in June jumped more than expected.

With Germany set to issue 4 billion euros of 10-year bonds later this session, supply put some upward pressure on bond yields. Trade was generally subdued, however, ahead of testimony to Congress later this session from U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell. He will speak a day after data showed the U.S. consumer price index increased 0.9% last month, the largest gain since June 2008, after advancing 0.6% in May.

So far, the Fed and the European Central Bank have said that they will look past any near-term pick-up in inflation, which is likely to be driven by one-off factors. "It'll be interesting to see his (Powell's) response to the latest CPI report, particularly since markets responded by moving up the pace of future Fed hikes," said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.

In early trade, most 10-year bond yields in the euro area were 1-2 basis points higher on the day. Germany's Bund yield was about one bps higher at -0.29%. It touched a one-week high at -0.28%, having dropped to more than three-month lows at around -0.34% last week as markets reassessed the outlook for world growth and inflation.

Analysts said an expectation that the European Central Bank would confirm its dovish stance at next week's policy meeting -- the first after a strategy review -- continued to support eurozone bond markets. Florian Späte, the senior bond strategist at Generali Investments, said he expected bond yields to rise further out.

"We don't think the recent drop in yields will last," he said. "Going forward, we think there is leeway for higher yields in the U.S. and Europe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021