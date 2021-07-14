GEECL's CBM biz hit by Covid, expects shale exploration approvals by year-end

Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited (GEECL) on Wednesday said COVID-19 pandemic disruptions had affected its coal bed methane gas business with revenues down by about 20 per cent.

The company said it has received environmental clearances and all other necessary approvals for its shale gas exploration programme which will be in place later this year.

Advertisement

Revenues were Rs 195 crore and net profit was at Rs 17.8 crore for FY21 down from Rs 257 crore and Rs 48.5 crore respectively when compared with the year before.

The company sells Coal Bed Methane (CBM) gas in Durgapur and Asansol area of West Bengal.

''A slowdown in the growth rate of the Indian economy, gas sales prices, revenue and sales volume have largely remained resilient,'' GEECL Managing Director and CEO Prashant Modi, said.

''In response to the pandemic, we have implemented a focused plan of optimising production, cutting costs, increasing efficiencies,'' he said.

The company was banking on the GAIL Jagdishpur - Haldia and Bokaro - Dhamra pipeline to sell its output to city customers in Kolkata.

The company produces gas from the Raniganj (South) block in West Bengal, which covers 210 sq km with 9.25 TCF (trillion cubic feet) of Original Gas-in-Place.

Meanwhile, the gas producer which was planning to foray into shale gas in the state said it had received the environmental clearances and rest other approvals will be in place by end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)