VSAT connectivity successfully tested from Madukkarai

The Very Small Aperture Terminal communication equipment installed in the Accident Relief Train (ART) of Palakkad Division was successfully tested from nearby Madukkarai Railway station on Wednesday.

In the mock exercise, video data of relief operations pertaining to a derailment (look like) spot was transmitted to the Railway Board in Delhi, a divisional release said here.

(VSAT) is a one way satellite ground station with a dish antenna and the facility is being utilised effectively by the Railway in disaster management.

The data in video collected from the site is relayed from the VSAT dish antenna to the satellite, with which connection would already have been established and then relayed to a central hub, which regulates it before transmitting to the Zonal and Divisional control rooms.

In Palakkad Division VSAT has been provided in ART Shoranur.

ART is a dedicated train formation used in disaster management operations.

The relief train is designed to set off with necessary equipment and full complement of staff, immediately on receipt of first information from the affected site, the release said.

ARTs have been equipped with VSAT connectivity to strengthen the communication system between the accident spot and Railway control rooms and officers concerned.

Railways check and update these facilities at regular intervals.

The VSAT testing is being organised at all important stations of the division, it said.

