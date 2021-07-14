Tata Motors launches new brand for fleet customers

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has launched a new brand exclusively for the fleet customers.

Under the 'XPRES' brand, the auto major would introduce offerings, catering to fleet-specific needs of safety, passenger comfort, and low cost of ownership.

Advertisement

All vehicles for the fleet segment will sport XPRES badge, clearly differentiating them from the models that cater to the requirements of the personal segment.

The auto major noted that the first vehicle under the XPRES brand to be launched shortly will be an electric sedan, called the 'XPRES-T'. Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV will come with optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators, it added.

''We are delighted to launch the Xpres brand which will introduce smarter, future-ready mobility solutions to cater the special needs of all fleet customers – government, corporates, and mobility services,'' Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicle Business Unit) Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

Electric vehicles deliver a very low cost of ownership, with minimal maintenance, at the same time offer a very comfortable and pleasant drive and this makes them an ideal choice for intra-city mobility services, he added.

Chandra noted that Tata Motors remains deeply committed to supporting the government's emphasis on green mobility. ''Currently, we have over 1,700 electric sedans successfully operating in the fleet segment. The launch of our forthcoming 'XPRES-T' EV sedan, will create a new benchmark for urban shared mobility and will include a comprehensive captive charging solution provided by our partner, Tata Power. This will enable higher utilization and increased income for our fleet customers,'' he added.

The company said that the all-new XPRES-T electric sedan will be soon available at select dealerships in the country for bookings. It comes with two range options - 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). Tata Motors is a USD 35 billion organization. It is a leading manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, the auto major has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, ten associate companies, three joint ventures, and two joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)