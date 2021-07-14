Russia to resume France, Czech Republic flights from July 24 -Ifax
Updated: 14-07-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:40 IST
Russia will resume flights with France and the Czech Republic on July 24, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russia's coronavirus task force.
