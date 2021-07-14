Left Menu

Russia to resume France, Czech Republic flights from July 24 -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:40 IST
Russia to resume France, Czech Republic flights from July 24 -Ifax
  • Russia

Russia will resume flights with France and the Czech Republic on July 24, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russia's coronavirus task force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

